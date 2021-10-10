30,000 visit Durga temple on day 3 of Dasara festivities in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the third day of Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Saturday, over 30,000 devotees visited Durga temple and took blessings from the presiding deity adorned in Sri Gayathri Devi avatar.

According to temple officials, around 25,000 devotees visited from morning 5.00 am to evening 6.00 pm and the temple generated a revenue of Rs 18,21,898 with the sale of darshan tickets, prasadam, saree auctions and special poojas.

​Addressing the media, Durga temple executive officer (EO) D Bramaramba said a dedicated team with more than 10 staff was appointed to sanitise the temple premises.

Collector J Nivas visited the temple and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the devotees. He also interacted with the devotees.

Later, the Collector held a meeting with the EO and city commissioner of police (CP) Bathini Sreenivasulu pertaining to the security arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit on October 12.

Nivas said the CM will offer silk robes to the presiding deity.