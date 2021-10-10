STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lord Malayappa Swamy on Simha Vahanam

Snapana Tirumanjanam performed at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple

Published: 10th October 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Snapana Tirumanjanam on the third day of Brahmorsavams.

Snapana Tirumanjanam on the third day of Brahmorsavams. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: On the third day of the annual Brahmotsavams, ‘Simha Vahanam’ rituals were performed at Tirumala. The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy, who was decked in celestial splendour and mounted atop Simha Vahanam, blessed devotees as Yoga Narasimha on Saturday.

In the afternoon, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to Sridevi Bhudevi Sameta Sri Malayappa Swamy at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple. Though Snapana Tirumanjanam is performed on several occasions, the one during the  Brahmotsavams assumes importance since the processional deities are decorated with varieties of garlands made of fruits, dry fruits, cereals, spices. This year, the mandapam was designed in the form of a lotus with scores of lotuses hanging from the top. 

“A Chennai-based devotee, Trilok Chander, came forward to bear the cost of the decoration,” said TTD garden deputy director Srinivasulu.

Later in the evening, Sri Malayappa Swamy mounted atop Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam and flanked by two consorts blessed the devotees.Supreme Court Judge PS Narasimhan, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, TTD board members were  present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp