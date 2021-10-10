Lord Malayappa Swamy on Simha Vahanam

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: On the third day of the annual Brahmotsavams, ‘Simha Vahanam’ rituals were performed at Tirumala. The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy, who was decked in celestial splendour and mounted atop Simha Vahanam, blessed devotees as Yoga Narasimha on Saturday.

In the afternoon, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to Sridevi Bhudevi Sameta Sri Malayappa Swamy at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple. Though Snapana Tirumanjanam is performed on several occasions, the one during the Brahmotsavams assumes importance since the processional deities are decorated with varieties of garlands made of fruits, dry fruits, cereals, spices. This year, the mandapam was designed in the form of a lotus with scores of lotuses hanging from the top.

“A Chennai-based devotee, Trilok Chander, came forward to bear the cost of the decoration,” said TTD garden deputy director Srinivasulu.

Later in the evening, Sri Malayappa Swamy mounted atop Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam and flanked by two consorts blessed the devotees.Supreme Court Judge PS Narasimhan, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, TTD board members were present.