STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

On Day 4 of Brahmotsavams, Lord Malayappa Swamy on Kalpavruksha Vahana

As per the legend, Kalpavruksha is an iconic divine tree, which blesses everyone with boons including health, prosperity and longevity in life.

Published: 10th October 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Brahmorsavams

on the 4th day of Brahmorsavams. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: On the fourth day of the ongoing Srivari annual Brahmotsavams, the processional deity Malayappa blessed devotees in Rajamannar Alankaram on the Kalpavruksha Vahana.

In view of Covid regulations, Malayappa Swamy was seated along with his consorts on the richly decked vahana at Kalyanotsavam Mandapam inside Srivari temple on Sunday morning.

As per the legend, Kalpavruksha is an iconic divine tree, which blesses everyone with boons including health, prosperity and longevity in life.

Tirumala Pontiffs Pedda Jeeyarswamy and Chinna Jeeyarswamy and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, TTD board members Prashanti Reddy, Sanat Kumar, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO  Gopinath Jatti, JEO Sada Bhargavi, Temple DyEO Ramesh Babu and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmorsavams Tirumala Kalpavruksha Vahana TTD
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp