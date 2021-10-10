On Day 4 of Brahmotsavams, Lord Malayappa Swamy on Kalpavruksha Vahana

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: On the fourth day of the ongoing Srivari annual Brahmotsavams, the processional deity Malayappa blessed devotees in Rajamannar Alankaram on the Kalpavruksha Vahana.

In view of Covid regulations, Malayappa Swamy was seated along with his consorts on the richly decked vahana at Kalyanotsavam Mandapam inside Srivari temple on Sunday morning.

As per the legend, Kalpavruksha is an iconic divine tree, which blesses everyone with boons including health, prosperity and longevity in life.

Tirumala Pontiffs Pedda Jeeyarswamy and Chinna Jeeyarswamy and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, TTD board members Prashanti Reddy, Sanat Kumar, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, JEO Sada Bhargavi, Temple DyEO Ramesh Babu and others were present.