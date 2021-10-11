STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,031 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized in Andhra's Rajamahendravaram, two held

The ganja packed in 47 gunny bags was being smuggled to Maharashtra from Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district. 

Published: 11th October 2021

Ganja

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a major haul, Rajamahendravaram Urban Police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths seized ganja worth  Rs 1 crore and arrested two persons. This is for the first time that such a large quantity of contraband was seized in the city.

SEB Assistant Superintendent  M Rambabu on Sunday, October 10, 2021, said they intercepted a lorry carrying 1,031.680 kg of ganja at Lalacheruvu petrol pump signal on specific information that the contraband was being smuggled. The ganja packed in 47 gunny bags was being smuggled to Maharashtra from Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district. Syed Ibrahim and Nakal Kailash Gaikwad were arrested in connection with the ganja smuggling. The duo was sent to judicial remand. 

Rambabu told TNIE that ganja cultivation had increased in Agency areas of East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts. “We have evolved a multi-pronged strategy to check ganja smuggling in East Godavari. A strict vigil has been kept on vehicles moving on the highways passing through the district. We have also strengthened the intelligence network to get specific information about ganja smuggling,” he said.  In another incident, Two Town police arrested three persons and seized 30 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.3 lakh from them while it was being smuggled in a car.

