Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to offer silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara, launch projects

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on behalf of the State government on Monday night, October 10, 2021. He will also inaugurate several development projects of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during his two-day visit to the temple town. Jagan will inaugurate a paediatric cardiac hospital set up at the Balaji Institute of Research and Rehabilitation of the Disabled (BIRRD) Super Speciality Hospital.

Later, he will inaugurate the Alipiri pedestrian route, which has been renovated by the TTD at a cost of `25 crore. The Alipiri footpath renovation, including covering it with a roof slab, has been undertaken with the donation from Reliance group. Go Mandiram near Alipiri will also be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. The Mandiram with Saptha Go Pradakshinashala, Go Tulabharam and other facilities has been constructed with Rs15 crore donated by Sekhar Reddy, a Chennai-based devotee.

TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, who inspected arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit on Sunday, told the media that Jagan will reach Tirumala after inaugurating the development projects in Tirupati. After offering prayers at Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, he will participate in Garuda Seva at Venkateswara temple.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will launch Hindi and Kannada channels of SVBC. He will inaugurate the second Boondi Mixture Complex constructed with the donation of N Srinivasan of India Cements, Subba Reddy said.

Lord blesses devotees from Sarvabhupala Vahanam

Tirupati: On the fourth day of ongoing Brahmotsavams, Lord Malayappa Swamy blessed devotees from Kalpavruksha Vahanam and Sarvabhupala Vahanam. Lord Malayappa Swamy appeared in Rajamannar Alankaram on Kalpavruksha Vahanam on Sunday morning. In the evening, the Lord, flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi, blessed devotees from the tastefully decorated Sarvabhupala Vahanam as Kaliya Mardana Krishna.