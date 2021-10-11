PM WANI launched in Andhra's Kurnool village

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, TESS and TERA, the first Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA) and App Provider of Andhra Pradesh have been inaugurated under the brand name Wi-DOT. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy formally inaugurated the PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) Project at Uyyalawada village in Kurnool district on Sunday.

Government chief Whip Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, Nandyal MP Pocha Bramananda Reddy, Allagadda MLA Gangula Brijendranath Reddy, Wi-DOT managing director SVV Sanjeeva Kumar and senior DOT officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with other BSNL officials attended the inauguration function.

An employee of Wi-dot arranging a model PDO antenna box at Uyyalawada village on Sunday | Express

Speaking on the occasion, the Wi-DOT MD Sanjeeva Kumar said as per the National Digital Communication Plan, the Centre is targeting to set up millions of Wi-Fi hotspots by 2022 under the PM-WANI scheme.

PDOAs, like the ISPs, will be the new types of internet service providers using Wi-Fi. PDOAs will be responsible for authorisation and accounting of users after collecting the payment as per the user’s choice.



The app providers will verify (authenticate) the users through mobile KYC. Wi-DOT App is one of the PM-WANI compiled App which needs to be downloaded by the users from Google Play store for connecting to the internet, he said and urged people to download Wi-DOT App to enjoy Wi-Fi services.