TD supremo Chandrababu Naidu trying alliance with Pawan, says Andhra Minister Kodali Nani 

The minister flayed Naidu for making alleged derogatory comments against the beneficiaries of welfare schemes in the state and said it was Naidu who cheated every section of people.

Published: 11th October 2021 07:50 AM

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has lost coherence after losing all elections and is continuing false propaganda against the government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy out of frustration.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, October 10, 2021, the minister said Chandrababu Naidu and the lakhs of TDP followers have lost trust in the leadership capabilities of Nara scion Lokesh and that is why the TDP chief has been once again trying to form an alliance with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party. 

He slammed Pawan Kalyan for stating that he would be in support of the Kamma community and said any leader would usually be in support of BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and poor of upper castes and wondered how people would look at Pawan Kalyan’s comments. 

The minister came down heavily on Naidu for linking the drugs case from Taliban (Afghanistan) to Tadepalli and alleged it was Naidu and his family members who were involved in drug mafia. The minister flayed Naidu for making alleged derogatory comments against the beneficiaries of welfare schemes in the state and said it was Naidu who cheated every section of people. On the other hand, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been fulfilling the promises made by him, he said.

