STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tribal societies to give Vizag's eco-tourism an extra push for sustainable development

Besides promoting community-based eco-tourism, these societies also generate income for its members.

Published: 11th October 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Eco-tourism society members clear trees to lay a pathway at Kothapalli waterfalls in Vizag Agency.

Eco-tourism society members clear trees to lay a pathway at Kothapalli waterfalls in Vizag Agency. (Photo | EXPRESS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eco-tourism in Visakhapatnam’s Agency areas are getting an extra push, thanks to the societies tribesmen from Anantagiri to Koyyuru have formed. Besides promoting community-based eco-tourism, these societies also generate income for its members. The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has set up a tourism cell to monitor and guide these societies.

Speaking to TNIE, Vanthada Abraham from Kothapalli said they formed the Eco-tourism Society with 20 members to provide basic amenities to tourists with ITDA’s support. “We are laying a pathway to the waterfalls,’’ he said. Society has graduates and students as its members.

ITDA project officer R Gopalakrishna said the programme was aimed at providing 100% employment to local youth as part of eco-friendly tourism development, so that it would be a win-win situation for both ITDA and the tribals. “There is more involvement of locals in concept-based societies, paving way for sustainable tourism development,’’ he said. 

Gopalakrishna said the entire stretch of Anantagiri to Koyyuru has been dotted with tourist spots. “Our plan is to make the tribals own the tourism activity in the area and also provide employment for them,’’ he said. The ITDA’s tourism cell would monitor the activities of the societies and open a joint bank account, in which a nominal fee collected from visitors would be deposited. “The revenue will be shared between the tribals and ITDA. However, 85 per cent of revenue will go to the tribals as salaries and a revolving fund, and ITDA will get 15 per cent for developing infra,” the PO said. 

He said the concept has been successful in Pedalabudu and Kollaput, and ITDA has plans to implement the same at Kothapalli, Vanjangi, Katika, Chaparayi. Gopalakrishna said plans were afoot to develop a `35-crore tribal welfare museum. A set of guidelines would be issued to tourists to maintain the ecological balance of the agency area. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Agency areas Eco-tourism Integrated Tribal Development Agency ITDA ITDA project officer R Gopalakrishna
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp