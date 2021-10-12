STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates new 'Boondi Potu' in Tirumala

Published: 12th October 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Boondi Potu

Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the newly inaugurated 'Boondi Potu' in Tirumala on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the new Boondi Potu (Kitchen for preparing Boondi to make Srivari Laddu Prasadam) in Tirumala on Tuesday morning.

The new Boondi Potu was constructed at the cost of Rs 12 crore donated by India Cements. It was constructed in 8,541sft area and enhanced laddu making capacity to 6 lakh per day. 

The Chief Minister, who arrived at the temple early in the morning, prayed for the well-being of the state. He made offerings through Srivari Thulabharam in the temple on the occasion. Later, he launched Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC)  Kannada and Hindi channels.

Tirumala Tirupati Devesthanams (TTD) signed MoU with farmers' groups for procuring organically cultivated commodities for preparing Anna Prasadam in the temple, in presence of the Chief Minister. 

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, executive officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, agriculture minister K Kanna Baby, and others were present.

