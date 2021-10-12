STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Nellore temple deity decorated with currency notes worth Rs 5 crore

The committee with the support of the devotees will also decorate the deity with 7 kg gold and 60 kg silver as part of the Dasara celebrations, said the NUDA chairman. 

Published: 12th October 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

money, bills, bill payment

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NELLORE: As part of the ongoing Dasara celebrations, the Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple committee on Monday, October 1, 2021, decorated the deity with currency notes worth Rs 5.16 crore. The committee had recently completed renovation works of the temple with around Rs 11 crore. Addressing mediapersons, Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) chairman and member of the temple committee Mukkala Dwarakanath said that the temple has a history of 130 years. 

Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple decorated with currency notes | EXPRESS

“The committee took up the renovation works four years ago. Now, the works have been completed and the committee planned to decorate the deity with currency notes. In fact, it is the first celebration held in the temple after the completion of renovation works,” said Mukkala Dwarakanath. Members of the committee and devotees collected new currency notes and decorated the deity, he added.

The committee with the support of the devotees will also decorate the deity with 7 kg gold and 60 kg silver as part of the Dasara celebrations, said the NUDA chairman. Around 100 volunteers are working in the temple for the Dasara celebrations, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasara celebrations Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple NUDA Nellore Urban Development Authority
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp