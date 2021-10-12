Andhra's Nellore temple deity decorated with currency notes worth Rs 5 crore

By Express News Service

NELLORE: As part of the ongoing Dasara celebrations, the Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple committee on Monday, October 1, 2021, decorated the deity with currency notes worth Rs 5.16 crore. The committee had recently completed renovation works of the temple with around Rs 11 crore. Addressing mediapersons, Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) chairman and member of the temple committee Mukkala Dwarakanath said that the temple has a history of 130 years.

Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple decorated with currency notes | EXPRESS

“The committee took up the renovation works four years ago. Now, the works have been completed and the committee planned to decorate the deity with currency notes. In fact, it is the first celebration held in the temple after the completion of renovation works,” said Mukkala Dwarakanath. Members of the committee and devotees collected new currency notes and decorated the deity, he added.

The committee with the support of the devotees will also decorate the deity with 7 kg gold and 60 kg silver as part of the Dasara celebrations, said the NUDA chairman. Around 100 volunteers are working in the temple for the Dasara celebrations, he added.