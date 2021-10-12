CM Jagan inaugurates Andhra’s first cardiac hospital for children at BIRRD

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sri Padmavathi Paediatric Cardiac Hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) Hospital in the temple town on Monday. It is the first exclusive children’s cardiac hospital in the government sector in the State.

It may be noted that there was no super speciality hospital to treat children with cardiac problems in Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation. According to an estimate, there are more than 10,000 children suffering from serious cardiac problems in the State, who need specialised medical care. Hence, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has set up the paediatric cardiac hospital on the premises of BIRRD as suggested by Jagan.

The 50-bed children’s cardiac hospital was initially housed on the first floor of the old OPD Block of BIRRD Hospital on a temporary basis. It has three modern operation theatres and several other wings, including OP, radiology, pre-ICU, post-ICU and general ward, besides administrative blocks. The hospital was set up at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and a team of doctors, led by BIRRD Special Officer R Reddeppa Reddy, explained the salient features of the paediatric cardiac hospital to Jagan after its inauguration.

Alipiri path renovated

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the renovated Alipiri footpath. The TTD renovated the pedestrian path at a cost of Rs 25 crore.