Jagan government files appeal against housing order

Published: 12th October 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has filed an appeal before a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the judgment of a single judge halting constructions on housing sites allocated to the poor under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme. The government filed the appeal against the orders issued by Justice Satyanarayana Murthy. 

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy informed the High Court Registry of the need to take up the urgent and immediate hearing of the appeal, after which the Registry allowed it. The appeal was listed before the Bench of Justice Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao and would come up for hearing on Tuesday. 

However, as the appeal was against the judgment of Justice Satyanarayana Murthy itself, it is likely to be transferred to another bench. It has to be seen if the appeal would be taken up for hearing by the division bench now or after the Dasara vacation. It may be recalled that the government moved a House Motion petition against the verdict the day after the single bench verdict, but it did not take it up for hearing with the transfer of the Chief Justice.

