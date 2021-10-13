Andhra Pradesh HC quashes G.O. fixing fee for PG medical, dental courses in state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday quashed the government order that fixed the fees for PG Medical and Dental courses for the block period from 2017-18 to 2019-20. Justice R Raghunandhan Rao cancelled the order while considering petitions filed by the managements of medical and dental colleges.

The court found that the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) had not implemented its directives. The court also found that the government had not issued college-wise notices seeking objections regarding the fees for the block period.

The High Court asked the government fix the fees afresh in four weeks and issue fresh orders. The commission was also directed to consider the arguments or explanation of college. Each college has to be informed in writing about fixing the fees and reasons for the same. Only after the commission forwards its recommendations, the government should notify the final fees, the court said.

HC adjourns plea on Andhra Pradesh housing scheme

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the State government's appeal, challenging the stay orders issued by single-bench judge Justice Satyanarayana Murthy on the construction of houses under '‘Pedalandiriki Indulu' scheme.

A division bench comprising Justice Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice R Raghunandan Rao directed the court registry to place the appeal before the Chief Justice. While issuing orders, Justice Murthy observed that hearing the appeal against the order issued by him was not proper. The appeal is likely to come up for hearing on October 20 after the Dasara holidays.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra to take charge today

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh, will be sworn in on Wednesday. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will administer the oath.

Arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Justice and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend. Following COVIDd-19 guidelines, only 200 people will be allowed to the ceremony.

Justice Mishra had served as the acting Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC. He was born on August 29, 1964 in Raigarh of Chhattisgarh and did his BSC and LLB from Guru Ghasidas University in Bilaspur. He enrolled as a lawyer on September 4, 1987 and practised in the Raigarh district court, High Court of Madhya Pradesh, and High Court of Chhattisgarh.