Covid caseload comes down below 7,000 in AP

The State logged another 503 new infections from over 32,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, taking the overall infections past 20.58 lakh.

Published: 13th October 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Bengaluru

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the fresh recoveries outnumbering new Covid-19 cases over the past few days, the active caseload has come down to less than 7,000. The State logged another 503 new infections from over 32,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, taking the overall infections past 20.58 lakh. There was a spike in fresh cases when compared to Monday. A total of 310 new infections were reported from 23,000-odd samples in the previous 24-hour span.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor district reported the highest of 108 new infections and it was the only district that reported more than 100 infections. Three districts reported less than 10 new infections with the lowest of two in Vizianagaram.

The recoveries stood at 817, which brought the active caseload to 6,932. Only two districts in the State now have over 1,000 active cases with the highest of 1,434 in East Godavari. The fatalities, which stood at just two on Monday, rose to 12, taking the overall fatalities to 14,268. Chittoor reported the highest of four fatalities, while two deaths each were reported from Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam and one each from Guntur and Visakhapatnam.

