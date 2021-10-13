STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srivaru blesses devotees from Gaja Vahanam on 6th day of Tirumala fete

In the evening of the sixth day of the Brahmotsavams, the Lord was taken out on a Swarna Ratham to perform Ratha Ranga Dolotsavam.

Published: 13th October 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Lord Malayappa Swamy rides Hanumantha Vahanam at Tirumala on Tuesday morning as part of ongoing Srivari Brahmotsavams | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The processional deity Sri Malayappa Swamy majestically rode the mighty Gaja Vahanam and blessed the devotees on Tuesday night, which was the sixth day of the ongoing annual Srivari Brahmotsavams in Tirumala. Gaja Vahanam is the principal mount of Goddess Padmavati, the Consort of Lord Balaji and an ardent devotee of the Lord. It also signified the mightiness of its master. Both the Pontiffs of Tirumala, EO  Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Board member Prasanthi Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.

Earlier in the morning, Sri Malayappa donned the avatar of Sri Venkatadri Ramudu, to bless His devotees on the Hanumantha Vahanam. Hanuman is known for His Dasa Bhakti and Saranagati Prapatti and is the servant who is worshipped on par with His master. While other carriers are just known for their service, it is Sri Hanuman who is revered by all and is a symbol of selfless and dedicated service. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy were present. 

In the evening of the sixth day of the Brahmotsavams, the Lord was taken out on a Swarna Ratham to perform Ratha Ranga Dolotsavam. However, as the festivities are being performed in Ekantham, the processional deity Sri Bhu Sameta Srinivasa cheered devotees on Sarvabhoopala Vahanam instead of Swarna Ratham.

