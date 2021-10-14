After report, disciplinary action initiated against endowments assistant commissioner K Shanti

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Endowment Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal initiated disciplinary action against assistant commissioner K Shanti following a report submitted by the regional joint commissioner.

Nine charges, including unruly behaviour with deputy commissioner E Pushpavardhan, were framed against her.

It may be recalled that Shanti created a flutter when she showered Pushpavardhan with sand while the latter was holding a review meeting in his chamber.

The endowment commissioner had then directed the regional joint commissioner of Rajamahendravaram to inquire into charges levelled against Shanthi.

The RJC, in his report submitted to the commissioner, said Shanthi has failed to discharge her duties as per the provisions of the Act and rules.

“The assistant commissioner, with her unruly behaviour, failed to strike a chord with employees working in the district. She failed to honour the instructions of the higher authorities and encouraged the subordinate staff in committing financial irregularities while counting hundis,” the report said.

Besides throwing sand on the deputy commissioner, the report emphasised on the alleged irregularities committed by Shanti in counting the hundi income of Sri Daramalleswara Swamy Temple at Darapalem adding credence to the assistant commissioner’s gross negligence in discharging her official duties.

Acting on the report of the RJC, the commissioner said an inquiry will be initiated against Shanthi under Rule-20 of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1991.

The commissioner sought an explanation from her and she has been asked to submit her explanation within 30 days, failing which, action will be taken against her. Further, there will be an inquiry into commissions and omissions by her while discharging her duties.