Lord Balaji shines on Surya Prabha vahanam

TIRUPATI: On the seventh day of the ongoing annual Srivari Brahmotsavams on Wednesday, Sri Malayappa Swamy blessed devotees on the Surya Prabha and Chandra Prabha vahanams.

In the morning, Sri Malayappa blessed devotees on Surya Prabha Vahana in Sri Govindarajaswamy Alankaram at the Kalyana mandapam. According to legend the Sun God, the key architect of life, rides a chariot pulled by seven horses with Aruna as his charioteer.

It is a common belief that the darshan of Sri Malayappa Swamy on Surya Prabha Vahanam will provide long life to devotees and also a relief from all illnesses.

In the afternoon, Snapana Tirumanjanam was held at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala. Garlands and crown made of jaggery and kiwi fruits added extra glamour to the divine charm of Sri Malayappa and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi.

Apart from these, sacred garlands made of red and white silk threads, kuskus, dry fruits were also adorned to the processional deities. Donors Rajender, Srinivas and Sridhar contributed the largesse.In the evening, Sri Malayappa Swamy as Vatapatrasai mused His devotees on Chandra Prabha Vahanam.

Tirumala pontiffs Sri Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, TTD board member Prashanti Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Srivari temple DyEO Ramesh Babu and others were also present.

CJI, Andhra HC Chief Justice to visit Tirupati

Collector M Hari Narayanan on Wednesday said that Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Chief Justice of AP High Court Prashanth Kumar Mishra will arrive in Tirupati on October 14 for a two-day visit.

In a press release here on Wednesday, the Collector said that Justice NV Ramana and Prashanth Kumar Mishra would reach Renigunta airport at 1:35 pm on Thursday from Hyderabad. They will have darshan of Lord Balaji on Friday morning.