No question of apologising to DGP Gautam Sawang: TDP

It was unfortunate that the DGP was still trying to protect the interests of criminals and gangsters without any concern for the people, he remarked.

Published: 14th October 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Gautam Sawang

DGP Gautam Sawang (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram has accused DGP Gautam Sawang of serving politically motivated notices on TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, party general secretary Nara Lokesh and others instead of rescuing the State from the drug mafia gangs. He asserted there was no question of apologising to the DGP.

He said that the TDP would step up its agitation to rescue the State and its youth from ganja, heroin and other drug smuggling gangs. It was unfortunate that the DGP was still trying to protect the interests of criminals and gangsters without any concern for the people, he remarked.

Speaking to mediapsersons on Wednesday, Pattabhi pointed out that the NIA has issued press releases about its raids in Vijayawada, Coimbatore and several other places.

The NIA has said it has found and seized incriminating documents during its searches. This was totally contrary to what the Vijayawada police commissioner had said, he said. 

