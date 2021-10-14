STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 100 students get offers at Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation job mela

A total of 866 students attended a job mela organised by APSSDC at Narasaraopet Engineer College campus on Wednesday.

Published: 14th October 2021 09:51 AM

Students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 866 students attended a job mela organised by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) at Narasaraopet Engineer College (NEC) campus on Wednesday.

Of the total, 146 students were shortlisted and finally 115 students were offered jobs. A total of 24 companies came to the campus for recruitment.

Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated the job mela and said the State government is creating manpower as per the industry requirements through APSSDC.NEC chairman Mittapalli Koteswara Rao said that it was only through APSSDC training, the students got jobs at MNCs this academic year.

College V-C MS Chakravarthy expressed happiness over the APSSDC team conducting the job mela in the campus. College secretary Ramesh Babu urged youngsters to utilise the training offered by APSSDC to get good jobs.

