Andhra govt set to start land registrations, mutations at village secretariats

The reforms should be beneficial to the farmers and landowners, leaving no scope for corruption, he said. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to complete the comprehensive land survey ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha’  within the stipulated time. 

He asked the officials to commence land registrations and mutations at the village secretariats and instructed them to update the records during all the land transactions, duly listing the details of both buyer and seller. Only then, the registration process can be termed as complete.

Conducting a review on Thursday, the Chief Minister suggested them to form a special team including persons who have expertise in land records and legal matters to develop an appropriate policy. Based on their recommendations, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be prepared for the registration and mutation process in Village Secretariats to avoid people roaming around various offices for the purpose.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to procure necessary equipment and resources including drones and required software to complete the land survey and told them to take measures to secure the survey data with the help of experienced people and organisations. He directed the officials to take up a week-long updation programme once a year ensuring transparency. The reforms should be beneficial to the farmers and landowners, leaving no scope for corruption, he said. 

Appropriate action should be taken to avoid the mistakes that took place in the records of prohibited lands during the previous government, he said and emphasised the need to put a check to the issue related to 22A lands. He directed the authorities to come up with a policy on this ensuring that such mistakes and deliberate actions are not repeated.

The officials said the survey was completed in 51 villages which were undertaken on a pilot basis and assured that another 650 villages will be covered by December 2021,ie, one from each mandal.

