Bhairavakona cave temple, waterfall in Prakasam attract visitors    

ONGOLE: Dasara festivities have brought the picturesque Bhairavakona caves in Prakasam to life with the heavy influx of devotees from the district as well as other parts of the State. This cave temple complex located near the borders of Prakasam and Nellore districts is well known for its rich scenic view as it is surrounded by thick Nallamala forests and hills with a beautiful waterfall adjacent to the temple.

The Bhairavakona cave temple complex is famous for its historical and mythological importance. Bhairavakona is also popular for various medicinal herbs and rich flora and fauna. According to archaeologists, these single rock cut caves belong to seventh, eight and ninth century Pallava kings era.

Approximately, 1,000 to 1,500 devotees visit this cave complex each day, officials said. On the occasion of Karthika Masam, particularly on the full moon night (Pournami), nearly 40,000 to 50,000 people visit the temple from Kanigiri, Nellore, Ongole, Guntur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and even distant places.

On the occasion of Dasara, the cave complex was decked up and arrangements were put in place for providing basic facilities for the devotees. “With the support of the donors, we are providing free food and water to the devotees visiting the temple during Navaratri. The temple complex has been illuminated and temporary shelters have been provided for the devotees,’’ temple chairman Kammanethi Subbamma said.

Recently, the temple authorities have constructed a retaining wall near the waterfall for the safety of the devotees and tourists, who take a holy dip in the waters.