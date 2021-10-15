STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Two held for sexually assaulting minor girls

A case was filed against two people for sexually assaulting two minor girls at Inavole village in Tulluru mandal on Thursday. According to police, it was learnt that the 12-year-old girls were sisters

Published: 15th October 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A case was filed against two people for sexually assaulting two minor girls at Inavole village in Tulluru mandal on Thursday. According to police, it was learnt that the 12-year-old girls were sisters. 

The accused, Rathaiah (60) and Babu (48), are cousins and residents of the same village. They lured both the girls with chocolates and allegedly assaulted them. On Thursday, their parents came to know of the issue and filed a complaint with the Tulluru police station. 

The police have registered a case and are investigating it. It was also learnt that Rathaiah and Babu had been taking the girls to a secluded area near the house and sexually assaulting them repeatedly for the past few weeks. The case was shifted to Disha police station for further inquiry. The police have arrested the two suspects and are interrogating them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minor girls sexual assault Guntur
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp