Guntur: Two held for sexually assaulting minor girls

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A case was filed against two people for sexually assaulting two minor girls at Inavole village in Tulluru mandal on Thursday. According to police, it was learnt that the 12-year-old girls were sisters.

The accused, Rathaiah (60) and Babu (48), are cousins and residents of the same village. They lured both the girls with chocolates and allegedly assaulted them. On Thursday, their parents came to know of the issue and filed a complaint with the Tulluru police station.

The police have registered a case and are investigating it. It was also learnt that Rathaiah and Babu had been taking the girls to a secluded area near the house and sexually assaulting them repeatedly for the past few weeks. The case was shifted to Disha police station for further inquiry. The police have arrested the two suspects and are interrogating them.