Operate more cargo flights from Vizag: Purandeswari urges Scindia

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP national general secretary D Purandeswari on Thursday met Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and brought to his notice the need for facilitating more dedicated cargo flights from Visakhapatnam.

She also appealed to the minister to allow incentives for AP Chambers and Air Travellers Association (concessional rates for night landing and parking), grant passenger and cargo flights from Visakhapatnam airport, and facilitate early morning and late-night flights at Vizag.

She had on Wednesday urged Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw to set up an international fiber landing station at Vizag. Submitting a memorandum of IT Association of AP to the minister, she said it will help reduce the bandwidth prices, improve quality which will help all the PSUs in Vizag and various defence establishments.