STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pay pending wages to contract staff, Nara Lokesh urges Andhra govt

All these agencies were cancelled. Later, the government stopped salaries to these employees citing that the respective agencies were no longer in existence, he said.

Published: 15th October 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Appealing to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to restore the services of Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services employees without causing any more suffering to their families, TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh demanded immediate payment of pending salaries to the contract and outsourced staff for 20 months.

Thousands of these employees were brought out of their respective agencies after the formation of the APCOS. But, they were later removed from their jobs so that those opportunities could be given to the ruling party activists, he alleged.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Thursday, Lokesh termed it atrocious on the part of the government to do injustice to the outsourced employees on flimsy grounds. Earlier, the agencies gave salaries to the outsourced and contract employees.

All these agencies were cancelled. Later, the government stopped salaries to these employees citing that the respective agencies were no longer in existence, he said. Lokesh said that the contract and outsourced employees were not given salaries for the last 20 months and now they were removed from services without making any payments. As the names of the APCOS staff were registered in the CFMS payment system, their ration cards were cancelled. They became ineligible for Ammavodi and all other benefits, he alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp