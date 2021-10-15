Pay pending wages to contract staff, Nara Lokesh urges Andhra govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Appealing to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to restore the services of Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services employees without causing any more suffering to their families, TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh demanded immediate payment of pending salaries to the contract and outsourced staff for 20 months.

Thousands of these employees were brought out of their respective agencies after the formation of the APCOS. But, they were later removed from their jobs so that those opportunities could be given to the ruling party activists, he alleged.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Thursday, Lokesh termed it atrocious on the part of the government to do injustice to the outsourced employees on flimsy grounds. Earlier, the agencies gave salaries to the outsourced and contract employees.

All these agencies were cancelled. Later, the government stopped salaries to these employees citing that the respective agencies were no longer in existence, he said. Lokesh said that the contract and outsourced employees were not given salaries for the last 20 months and now they were removed from services without making any payments. As the names of the APCOS staff were registered in the CFMS payment system, their ration cards were cancelled. They became ineligible for Ammavodi and all other benefits, he alleged.