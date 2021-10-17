Kidnapped baby from Guntur GGH rescued, couple held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police rescued a four-day-old infant, who was kidnapped at Guntur GGH on Saturday and reunited the baby with his parents. According to the police, Priyanka was admitted to the GGH on October 12 for delivery and gave birth to a boy the next day on October 13. Early in the morning on Saturday, as the baby was crying, his grandmother took him out for fresh air. She later placed the boy beside his other grandmother who was sleeping, and went to the washroom.

When she returned after five minutes, she noticed that the baby was missing and informed the parents. The baby's father Mahesh immediately alerted the security guards and registered a complaint with the Kothapet police station at around 4.00 am. Kothapet police station CI Srinivasa Rao under the direction of SP Arif Hafeez formed four teams and with the help of the IT team inspected the CCTV footage. Two suspects Hema Varnudu and his wife Padma were identified, who were leaving the premises at around the same time.

Both of the suspects were working at the GGH as ward staff. The four teams launched a search operation. On tracing their location, the police found them at a house in Nehru Nagar. They rescued the baby and arrested the accused. Later, CI Srinivasa Rao and GGH Superintendent Dr Neelam Padmavathi reunited the boy with his family. The family members thanked the police for rescuing the boy safely. CI Srinivasa Reddy said the reason for the abduction will be known during further investigation.