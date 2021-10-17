Low pressure in Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: Moderate to heavy rains lashed Visakhapatnam city on Saturday under the influence of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Several people were caught unaware as the heavy downpour began suddenly. Gnanapuram, Alipuram, Ram Nagar and other areas in the city received a few short spells of heavy downpour in the afternoon and evening.

Several low-lying areas were inundated. Visakhapatnam airport recorded a rainfall of 19mm in the last 24 hours. The sea condition was moderate to rough along the coast. The Cyclone Warning Centre advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea. Heavy rains lashed various parts of the Tekkali sub division in Srikakulam district and the highest rainfall of 16.14 cm was reported in Santhabommali followed by 14.0 cm in Palasa. Light to moderate rains occurred at a few other places across the division.

NTR Colony, Srinivasa Nagar, Aadi Andhra Colony, Revathipathi Street, Mandapolam Colony, and other low-lying areas in Tekkali Mandal headquarters were inundated with incessant rains.Various irrigation canals and streams overflowed with the heavy rains in the division, causing traffic disruption on internal and main roads between Santhabommali and Kotabommali.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains lashed Nellore and Tirupati cities and parts of the two districts since Saturday afternoon. In Nellore city, the majority of the drains were overflowing, causing severe troubles for commuters.

Podalakuru mandal in Nellore received the highest rainfall of 5 cm. Allur mandal experienced 2 cm of rainfall. Many drains overflowed in Nellore, obstructing the movement of commuters. Low-lying areas were inundated with rainwater for a few hours in the city limits. Corporation officials focused on field level sanitation and health staff were on full alert for clearing clogged drains and canals.

The temple towns of Tirupati and Tirumala received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday. Water overflowed on roads in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Siva Jyothinagar, Sapthagiri colony, Sundaraiah nagar and Chennareddy colony in Tirupati. On the other hand, the ongoing works of elevated corridor, Garuda Varadhi, passing through the Tirumala by-pass road obstructed the flow of rainwater, adding to inconvenience of commuters. Tirupati city received 4 cm of rainfall.

Gollaprolu Kothapalle and other parts of East Godavari also received heavy rains on Saturday. Parts of Vizianagaram district also received moderate to heavy rains. On the other hand, light to moderate rains lashed Vijayawada and its suburbs late Friday night .

Light to moderate rains likely for 2 days

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday and coastal districts on Monday under the influence of Low Pressure Area in the Bay of Bengal, which IMD forecast says is becoming less well marked. Light to moderate rains are likely for next two days in a few places over north coast, one or two places over south coast and Rayalaseema regions. Vijayawada and surrounding regions are likely to witness overcast sky conditions on Sunday. One or two spells of rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in the evening and night in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 26 degree Celsius