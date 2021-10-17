STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two lakh take part in Banni fest despite Covid curbs, 60 hurt

Nearly 1,000 police personnel were deployed to thwart the stick fight during the festival. All the efforts of police to prevent ‘Karrala Samaram’ had proved futile.

Published: 17th October 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

People in large numbers thronged Devaragattu hill on Friday midnight to witness Banni fest.

People in large numbers thronged Devaragattu hill on Friday midnight to witness Banni fest. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Banni Utsavam, the traditional stick fight, was held on a large scale at Devaragattu hill on the outskirts of Neraniki village in Holagunda mandal of the district on Friday midnight despite the presence of a huge police force. 

Defying Covid-19 restrictions, about two lakh people from various parts of Andhra Pradesh as well as from neighbouring Karnataka and Telangana thronged Devaragattu hill to witness Banni Utsavam, which is locally called ‘Karrala Samaram’. 

After two years, the State government had permitted the conduct of Banni Utsavam. In gross violation of the ban imposed by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on the stick fight, nearly 4,000 people from Neraniki, Neranikitanda and Kothapeta clashed with villagers of Ellarti, Arikera, Maddigeri, Nirtanatta, Sulavai and Hebbetam to take possession of the idol of Lord Mala Malleswara as part of Banni Utsavam. 

In the stick fight, 60 people were injured. Three of them suffered fractures, while three others sustained severe head injuries in the fight. The severely injured were shifted to Adoni government hospital, while others were treated at Alur.  

Nearly 1,000 police personnel were deployed to thwart the stick fight during the festival. All the efforts of police to prevent ‘Karrala Samaram’ had proved futile.

Police to book cases 
Action will be taken against those indulged in the stick fight after analysing video footage and cases will also be booked against them for violating Covid curbs, said Adoni DSP Vinod Kumar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Andhra Pradesh Banni Utsavam Devaragattu
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp