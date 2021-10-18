STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala minister hails Andhra's initiatives for farm sector 

Kerala agriculture minister P Prasad said priority being given to agriculture and allied sectors in Andhra Pradesh is being discussed across the country.

Published: 18th October 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Tractor, Village

Gujarat is reportedly making efforts to implement the strategies adopted in AP for the betterment of its farm sector. (Representational Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Impressed by various innovative measures taken up by the AP government to help farmers and develop agriculture as a profitable venture, Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad has said the entire country is looking at AP for the way it is giving top priority to the agriculture sector. A delegation from Kerala led by Prasad visited Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK) in Tukkaluru village of Nuzvid mandal in Krishna district on Sunday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Kerala agriculture minister said priority being given to agriculture and allied sectors in AP is being discussed across the country. He said even a state like Gujarat is making efforts to implement the strategies adopted in AP for the betterment of its farm sector. “We are here to study RBKs and have requested the state government for its assistance for setting up RBKs in Kerala,” he said. 

Earlier, agriculture department officials led by joint director (agriculture department) Sridhar explained the functioning of RBK, how it helps the farmers from seed procurement to marketing of the produce, takes care of insurance, input subsidy etc.

