Only 3 districts in Andhra Pradesh report over 50 cases

The three north coastal Andhra districts reported 57 new cases, while four Rayalaseema districts reported more than 110 new cases.

Published: 18th October 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Recoveries in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, October 17, 2021, were higher when compared to the new Covid-19 infections, bringing down the active cases to a little over 6,000. There was a spike in fresh cases when compared to the previous 24-hour span while the fatalities have come down to five as against seven reported on Saturday.

The State logged another 432 new infections from more than 31,000 samples in the past 24 hours. Chittoor district logged the highest of 87 new cases followed by 61 in Guntur and 60 in Krishna. These are the only three districts that reported more than 50 new infections.

Three districts reported new infections in single-digits with the lowest of six in Vizianagaram and Kurnool each. The three districts of East Godavari, Kadapa and West Godavari reported higher infections when compared to Saturday. With 43 more infections, the overall cases in Nellore have gone past 1.46 lakh. 

The three north coastal Andhra districts reported 57 new cases, while four Rayalaseema districts reported more than 110 new cases.A total of 586 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.40 lakh and the active cases now stand at 6,094. East Godavari is the only district with more than 1,000 active cases, while four districts have active cases in double-digits with the lowest of 31 in Kurnool.

Meanwhile, the State reported five fatalities, taking the overall deaths to 14,307. Two fatalities were reported from Krishna, while one each was reported from Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari. Nine districts, including the three north coastal Andhra districts did not report a single death. Chittoor has the highest of 1,937 fatalities so far, while Kadapa has the lowest, 644.

