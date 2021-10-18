STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SP presents 3 constables with awards for best performance in Andhra's Krishna district

The SP further explained that mobile security checking devices come in handy to fetch the details of any suspicious person in less than five minutes.

Published: 18th October 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three constables working in different police stations in Krishna district on Sunday, October 17, 2021, received the best weekly performance awards for their outstanding performance in the detection of crime. Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal presented the awards to RR Pet constable Ramanjaneyulu for identifying 23 notorious criminals using the mobile security checking devices (MSCD), Chilakalapudi constable Srinivasa Rao for tracing and reuniting a missing baby in Machilipatnam and IT core constable RV Nagaraju for his training in tackling cybercrimes. 

SP Siddharth Kaushal congratulated the constables and said appreciating their efforts will help them to improve skills thus increasing work performance. The SP further explained that mobile security checking devices come in handy to fetch the details of any suspicious person in less than five minutes. “All these devices are integrated with Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) and can fetch data in less than five minutes using fingerprints,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Superintendent of Police SP Krishna AP Siddharth Kaushal MSCD mobile security checking devices CCTNS Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp