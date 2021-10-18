SP presents 3 constables with awards for best performance in Andhra's Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three constables working in different police stations in Krishna district on Sunday, October 17, 2021, received the best weekly performance awards for their outstanding performance in the detection of crime. Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal presented the awards to RR Pet constable Ramanjaneyulu for identifying 23 notorious criminals using the mobile security checking devices (MSCD), Chilakalapudi constable Srinivasa Rao for tracing and reuniting a missing baby in Machilipatnam and IT core constable RV Nagaraju for his training in tackling cybercrimes.

SP Siddharth Kaushal congratulated the constables and said appreciating their efforts will help them to improve skills thus increasing work performance. The SP further explained that mobile security checking devices come in handy to fetch the details of any suspicious person in less than five minutes. “All these devices are integrated with Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) and can fetch data in less than five minutes using fingerprints,” he said.