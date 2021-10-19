Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of government staff who died on COVID-19 duty

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to provide jobs to family members of the government employees who died of COVID-19, under compassionate grounds. At a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the State on Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to complete the process of compassionate appointments by November 30.

It may be recalled that several employees of frontline departments like medical and health, revenue and police had died on COVID duty in the State. Now, the officials need to compile data of government employees died on COVID duty to arrive at a total figure on compassionate appointments.

During the review meeting, the officials informed the Chief Minister that a job calendar has been prepared based on the number of vacancies identified in various government hospitals in the State and a recruitment notification will be issued on October 20.

The selection process and issuance of appointment orders for posts notified by the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare will be completed by December 10. The selection process for all the notified posts under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will be completed by December 5.

The officials explained that with regard to the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP), the job notification will be issued between October 20 and 23 and the selection process will be completed by December 25.

The Chief Minister instructed them to ensure that all the government hospitals in the State have adequate staff as per the national standards.

Construction of 176 Primary Health Centre buildings in the State should be taken up by January 2022 and the works should be completed within nine months, he ordered.Briefing the Chief Minister about the Covid-19 situation in the State, the officials informed that there are 6,034 active cases now.

The recovery rate is 99.01 per cent, while the positivity rate is 1.36 per cent in the State. Of the total 13 in the State, 12 districts have a positivity rate of less than 3 per cent and in one district it is between 3 and 5 per cent.

On the State's preparedness for the possible third wave of COVID, they said 27,311 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D-type oxygen cylinders have been made available in hospitals. On vaccination, the officials stated that 3,00,38,454 people in the State have been administered COVID vaccine so far.

They added that of the total, 1,33,80,259 people have received single dose, while 1,66,58,195 have been administered two doses. As many as 4,66,96,649 vaccine doses have been used in the State. Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other officials were present.

