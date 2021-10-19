MC Vijayananda Reddy assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh SRTC vice-chairman

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MC Vijayananda Reddy on Monday assumed charge as APSRTC vice-chairman and director in the presence of Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah Nani at a programme held at Mangalagiri.

APSRTC vice-chairman MC Vijayananda Reddy

APSRTC vice-chairman MC Vijayananda Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

Speaking on the occasion, the minister called on the newly appointed office bearers of RTC to strive hard for improving the public transportation service into rural areas and offer better services to the passengers in the coming months.

After assuming the charge, Reddy assured of taking initiatives for the development of the APSRTC by reducing the losses. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and other APSRTC officials were also present.

