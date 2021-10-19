No revival of special darshan for senior citizens, physically challenged: TTD 

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Tuesday said there were no scope for the revival of special darshan facilities for senior citizens, physically challenged persons, and parents with infants in view and of continued pandemic Covid-19 environment in the country.

The special darshan facilities for these categories of devotees has been cancelled since March 20, 2020, following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

Though the TTD had allowed the darshan of Lord Venkateswara to the devotees, the special darshan has not been revived to date in view of ongoing pandemic Covid conditions.

The TTD, in a statement, rubbished the fake and baseless reports in social media about the revival of Special Darshan facilities for the above three categories of devotees leading to devotees from far-flung regions to land in Tirupati and face hardships.

"Once the Covid-19 pandemic environment is resolved, the TTD will intimate the people about the revival of special darshan facilities for these special categories. We urge the devotees to wait for an official announcement and not trust the unofficial and unconfirmed reports being put on social media platforms, till then," the TTD statement said.