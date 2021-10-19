STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No revival of special darshan for senior citizens, physically challenged: TTD 

The special darshan facilities for these categories of devotees have been cancelled since March 20, 2020, following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

Published: 19th October 2021 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Tuesday said there were no scope for the revival of special darshan facilities for senior citizens, physically challenged persons, and parents with infants in view and of continued pandemic Covid-19 environment in the country.

The special darshan facilities for these categories of devotees has been cancelled since March 20, 2020, following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

ALSO READ | TTD offers free darshan to promote Hindu dharma

Though the TTD had allowed the darshan of Lord Venkateswara to the devotees, the special darshan has not been revived to date in view of ongoing pandemic Covid conditions.

The TTD, in a statement, rubbished the fake and baseless reports in social media about the revival of Special Darshan facilities for the above three categories of devotees leading to devotees from far-flung regions to land in Tirupati and face hardships.

"Once the Covid-19 pandemic environment is resolved, the TTD will intimate the people about the revival of special darshan facilities for these special categories. We urge the devotees to wait for an official announcement and not trust the unofficial and unconfirmed reports being put on social media platforms, till then," the TTD statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD Tirupati Tirupati darshan special darshan
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp