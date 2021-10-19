STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telanagna-Andhra border firing case: Injured shifted to King George Hospital, rioting case filed

Two persons suffered injuries when a police team from the neighbouring Telangana's Nalgonda opened fire at villagers in Lambasingi area on Sunday.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The police have registered a rioting case in connection with Sunday's incident at Turabada on Lambasingi ghat road in the district. The police said the case was registered against villagers of Galipadu based on a complaint lodged by the Nalgonda police.

They said they will investigate the incident and take action accordingly. Two persons suffered injuries when a police team from the neighbouring Telangana's Nalgonda opened fire at villagers in Lambasingi area on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Telangana police said they fired in self-defence after a group of 15 to 20 people attacked them with stones and sharp weapons. 

Meanwhile, Kilo Rambabu and Kilo Kamaraju of Galipadu, who were injured in Sunday's firing at Turabada by Nalgonda police, were shifted from Narsipatnam Area Hospital to King George Hospital for better treatment.

The police said one of them received bullet injuries. Annavaram SI Prashant Kumar handed over Bheemaraju, who was reportedly taken away by the Telangana police, to local people at Galipadu on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons, injured  Kamaraju claimed that they were not involved in any ganja activity. He said his brother Bheemaraju was taken away by the Telangana police on Friday. "They (the Telangana police team) visited the village on Saturday and Sunday. The Telangana police demanded money and asked us to come for negotiations. However, when we went to the junction, they tried to get away. When they tried to stop their vehicles on the ghat road, they opened fire," Rambabu said.

Meanwhile, ZPTC member Pothuraju Balayya and local MPP Vantala Babu Rao visited the village. Balayya said neither the local police nor the excise were aware of the incident. When he contacted police about the incident, they feigned ignorance. The  villagers stopped the vehicle to know whether Bheemaraju was with them. However, the police opened fire at them, he said.  

ZPTC member seeks action against Telangana cops

ZPTC member Pothuraju Balayya criticised the Telangana police for visiting the village without informing the local police and described the firing as an unwarranted one. He urged the State police to take action against the Telangana police.

