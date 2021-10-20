STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

100 per cent healthcare, frontline workers get both vaccine doses in Kurnool district

Kurnool district has set a record by achieving 100 per cent vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers with both the first and second doses.

Published: 20th October 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

healthcare workers, PPE kit, Covid cases

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool district has set a record by achieving 100 per cent vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers with both the first and second doses. Even 100 per cent of people above 45 year age group have been administered with the first dose and 72 per cent with the second dose of vaccine.Moreover, 82.50 per cent in the 18-44 years age group have been vaccinated with the first dose. 

According to medical and health department reports on Tuesday, 30,054 healthcare and 64,823 frontline workers have been vaccinated for both doses. In the above 45 age group, a total of 10,17,262 have been vaccinated with the first dose, of them 72 per cent have been administered with the second dose. As many as 28,49,291 people in the 18-44 years age group have been vaccinated (71.20 per cent first dose, 19.80 per cent second dose).

DM&HO Dr Rama Giddiah said a total of 23,49,655 people, including all age groups have been vaccinated against the total of 28,49,291 identified beneficiaries across the district with the first dose and 41 per cent of them also received the second dose. He said with the efforts of Collector P Koteswara Rao and with the active support of frontline workers, the people are coming forward to get vaccinated. Moreover, a sense of fear of the third wave is also prevailing among the people, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool covid vaccine
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp