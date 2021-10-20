100 per cent healthcare, frontline workers get both vaccine doses in Kurnool district

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool district has set a record by achieving 100 per cent vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers with both the first and second doses. Even 100 per cent of people above 45 year age group have been administered with the first dose and 72 per cent with the second dose of vaccine.Moreover, 82.50 per cent in the 18-44 years age group have been vaccinated with the first dose.

According to medical and health department reports on Tuesday, 30,054 healthcare and 64,823 frontline workers have been vaccinated for both doses. In the above 45 age group, a total of 10,17,262 have been vaccinated with the first dose, of them 72 per cent have been administered with the second dose. As many as 28,49,291 people in the 18-44 years age group have been vaccinated (71.20 per cent first dose, 19.80 per cent second dose).

DM&HO Dr Rama Giddiah said a total of 23,49,655 people, including all age groups have been vaccinated against the total of 28,49,291 identified beneficiaries across the district with the first dose and 41 per cent of them also received the second dose. He said with the efforts of Collector P Koteswara Rao and with the active support of frontline workers, the people are coming forward to get vaccinated. Moreover, a sense of fear of the third wave is also prevailing among the people, he added.