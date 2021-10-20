Cases registered against TDP leader Nara Lokesh for 'attacking', 'abusing' police inspector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur Urban police on Wednesday registered cases against TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh and other party leaders for allegedly attacking an inspector of police at the TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

The inspector, in his complaint to the police, alleged that he was abused in the name of his caste, punched and kicked by Lokesh and others. A case under various Sections of the IPC including Section 307 (attempt to murder) and others and also under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been registered against Lokesh and others.

While Lokesh was named as accused no 1 in the case, another MLC P Ashok Babu and former MLAs Alapati Raja and Tenali Sravan were named as the other accused.

In the complaint, the inspector G Sakru Naik, a reserve inspector attached to the Police Headquarters, said he went to the state TDP office after coming to know that there was a commotion there. Nara Lokesh and others caught hold of the inspector and demanded his identity card. When the officer produced his identity card, Nara Lokesh abused him in the name of his caste, the FIR said.

Lokesh and others punched and kicked Naik till he fell unconscious, the FIR said, adding Naik found himself confined in a room when he regained consciousness.

Mangalagiri Rural police rescued Naik around 10.30 pm and shifted him to Guntur Government General Hospital, the FIR read.