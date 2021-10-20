STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter-State action must to curb ganja: DIG

Speaking to media persons, the DIG said there is a need to seek cooperation of the local police during their investigation.

Published: 20th October 2021

Ganja

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Inspector General of Police LGK Ranga Rao on Tuesday said police from other States, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, were visiting the district for the last two to three weeks as part of their investigation in ganja cases registered in their respective states.

Speaking to media persons, the DIG said there is a need to seek cooperation of the local police during their investigation. Pointing out that the Nalgonda police team which visited Galikonda in Chintapalli mandal did not seek cooperation of the local police, the DIG said lack of cooperation triggered disturbance in the Agency on Sunday. He said there were instances where the local police had earlier cooperated with the Nalgonda police whenever they were informed to do so and there were no problems.

He said notices were served on former minister Nakka Ananda Babu under Section  160 of CRPC as he did not give information sought by them for his comments. He said Anand Babu spoke on the involvement of political leaders and mafia involved in ganja smuggling. “Narsipatnam police went to Anandbabu’s residence on Monday. However, Anandbabu asked the police to come next morning. On Tuesday he did not give any details. So the police issued a notice to him as a witness.” 

