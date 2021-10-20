Naidu sees hands of CM, DGP in TDP office attack

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the attacks on the TDP central office at Mangalagiri as well as on the party offices and houses of the party leaders in different parts of the State allegedly by the ruling YSRC activists as “State-sponsored terrorism” and a ghastly attempt to stifle the voice of the main opposition, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said it was an indication of the total deterioration of law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

Seeking to know whether a better reason was required to invoke Article 356 to impose President’s Rule in the State, he alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang jointly masterminded the attacks.The DGP office was located just 100 yards from the TDP central office, which was attacked and ransacked by the YSRC goons. Three TDP activists suffered severe injuries and were admitted to intensive care, he pointed out.

Speaking to mediapersons after the attacks on Tuesday evening, Naidu lambasted the DGP saying that the police did not try to prevent the attacks despite the fact that the TDP central office was located near the Chief Minister’s Tadepalli residence and the AP Police Headquarters. “I personally called the DGP at 5.03 pm, but he did not pick up the phone. Our party office staff called the local police station, but in vain. The attack finally took place at 5.16 pm. The attack happened because of the collusion of the government and the AP police,” the TDP chief alleged.

The TDP chief said that the Governor and the Union Home Minister took phone calls when he called them up to explain about the attacks. But the AP DGP had no time to lift the call made by the Leader of Opposition, he pointed out.Naidu asked how the Chief Minister and the DGP could ensure peace in the entire State when they could not prevent mob attacks in the areas located near their own offices and residences. “The DGP should resign and go home if he cannot ensure law and order in the State,’’ The Leader of the Opposition demanded.

Naidu calls for Bandh today, seeks support of all

Giving a call for State Bandh on Wednesday, Naidu appealed to the people and all the political parties to extend their support by participating in the bandh to uplift the spirit of democracy and in protest against the terror tactics of the YSRC regime. This was not the sole problem of the TDP, but something concerning the democratic rights of the people as a whole, he asserted.