100-day clean drive take up in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sanitary works will be taken up in rural and urban areas in the district through the 100-day Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme formulated by the state government under Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said.

Flagging off the CLAP vehicles on Wednesday, she explained that through this programme, Rs 60 will be collected from each household in rural areas, which will be spent for the sanitation works in their own village.

On the occasion, district Collector Vivek Yadav said as part of the Manam Mana Parisubhratha programme, as many as 114 villages have been selected in phase 1 and 474 villages in phase 2. As many as 1,002 SWPC sheds have been set up, 3,189 green ambassadors and 582 green guards are recruited to work in them. All the officials are working in coordination to achieve clean villages, he added.

MP Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLAs Musthafa, Giridhar inaugurated CLAP logo and posters.