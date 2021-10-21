Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slams Opposition for making provocative statements

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting the 'Opposition' for resorting to unethical means to defame the government and making provocative statements to rouse emotions among people, thereby creating unrest in the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said today anti-social elements have taken a new form of 'politicians'.

Addressing the gathering at the Police Commemoration Day programme organised in Vijayawada on Thursday, the Chief Minister said for the past two and half years, a new type of crimes and criminals were witnessed in the state.

"These new criminals out of frustration of not being able to get the power in the state have resorted to vandalisation of idols, arson of temple chariots, creating rift among casts, filing cases in court to obstruct welfare programmes like housing for poor and even took legal recourse to obstruct the introduction of English medium in schools," he said.

Taking serious exception to the use of foul words against the Chief Minister and his mother, Jagan said that is it correct to use such filthy language against the head of a state. "They want to rouse emotions among people who like and respect the Chief Minister and create unrest in the state. Everyone should think, is it proper?" he asked.

Stating that today, anti-social elements have transformed into political leaders, Jagan said that out of frustration of not being able to win and the rivals succeeded in coming to power and continued to secure people’s mandate in every election be it a municipal, corporation, ZPTC, MPTC and by-elections for the past two years, they are resorting to such unethical acts.

"They are not hesitating even to defame the State by projecting it as a hub of drugs and everyday resorting to Goebbels propaganda for establishing a lie as a fact. They are not bothered about its impact on the future of the children in the state. They continue to spew lies, even after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Vijayawada Police Commissioner, DGP has time and again explained that the drug bust case has no relation with the state. With ulterior motives they are conspiring against the state, its people, and their future," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister called upon police personnel not to compromise at any cost in maintaining law and order. He asked them not to spare anyone irrespective of their position or stature if they create law and order problems.

He stressed that there should not be any compromise in ensuring the safety and security of women, children, and the elderly in the state.

Paying homage to the police personnel, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, the Chief Minister said in the last one year 377 police have martyred in the country and of them, 11 were from Andhra Pradesh.

He said the State Government has been taking care of the welfare of the police personnel, deeming it as its responsibility, he reminded the gathering that Andhra Pradesh was the first state to announce weekly offs to police personnel. "Due to COVID pandemic, the same could not be implemented for some time. Now with COVID cases decreasing, it will be implemented henceforth," he said.

Pointing out that the government has cleared Rs 15 crore dues for police welfare pending since 2017, he said large scale recruitment will be taken up in the department shortly. Home Minster M Sucharitha, DGP Gautam Sawang, and others were present.