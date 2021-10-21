Naidu reiterates demand for Prez rule in letters to Kovind, Modi 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday wrote separate letters to the President, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister and urged them to impose President’s rule under Article 356 in Andhra Pradesh to establish law and order.

Explaining the attacks on the TDP offices and leaders by the henchmen of the ruling YSRC, he also requested them to order a CBI probe to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the attacks. He also sought Central Police protection to TDP offices and important opposition party leaders in the State.

Enclosing the images and video clippings pertaining to the attack, Naidu in the six-page letter, elaborated on the alleged failure of law and order, attacks on democratic institutions of legislatures, bureaucracy, judiciary, political parties and media ever since the YSRC came to power in the State in 2019.

He said that AP has turned into a hub for criminal activities and emerged as an epicentre of drugs in general and cannabis in particular. Drugs are being smuggled from AP. This was corroborated by police of other states, especially Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. The TDP consistently raised the issue of drugs in AP. As a result, the henchmen of the YSRC launched state-wide attacks against the TDP on October 19. Never in the history of Indian democracy did a ruling party henchmen attack the Central Office of the principal opposition, he said.

He said that the attack on the office of the TDP is a cause of serious concern and highlights the complete failure of law and order. This is a clear case of State-sponsored and police-supported terror in order to suppress democratic dissent,” the TDP chief said. “The fact that the DGP did not respond to my call and the assembly of YSRC mob near the DGP office raised serious concerns about the policing in the State,’’ he said.