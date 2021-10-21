Narmada of medals at Sanskrit varsity convocation 

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Narmada Behera, an MA Sanskrit Literature graduate, was the cynosure of all eyes at the first convocation of the National Sanskrit University here on Wednesday as she bagged six gold medals for her excellence in academics and extracurricular activities.Speaking to TNIE, Narmada said she wants to do PhD on “Comparison between English and Sanskrit languages”.

“Sanskrit is regarded as the mother of all languages and I feel this is the best language to cultivate and translate Vedas and Puranas for the present and future generations,’’ she said. Speaking on her inspiration, Narmada said, “It was my school teacher who inspired me to study Sanskrit language. During my childhood, seeing my interest in epics, my teacher suggested that I study Sanskrit.”

The six gold medals won by Narmada included medals in the name of eminent people like Shankar Dayal Sharma, SB Venkatalakshmi, SBL Narasimhacharya, U Shankar Bhat, Kamalamma and Achyuta Devaraj Bhattar. The university presented 67 PhD degrees and 53 gold medals to students at the convocation held at Mahati Auditorium in the temple town. As many as 1,160 students received their post graduate, graduate and diploma course certificates virtually at the convocation of the Sanskrit university.

Sadhu Bhadreshdas, head of BAPS Swaminarayan Research Institute, Akshardham, New Delhi, was the chief guest at the convocation. Sanskrit University Chancellor N Gopalaswami, Vice-Chancellor V Muralidhara Sharma and others participated in the convocation.

Sadhu Bhadreshdas said the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha had become the National Sanskrit University, and attained the Central University status in 2020. “Adapting to Covid-19 shift, the university has offered online courses in 19 countries during the first and second waves of the pandemic, which is a proof of its uniqueness,” he said.

Speaking on making manuscriptology and edition of manuscripts part of the academic curriculum, he said, “By editing manuscripts, unrevealed texts can be brought to light. Two manuscripts in Ayurveda will be published this year.” Speaking to TNIE, Krishna Bhardawaj, who did his PhD on “Sanskrit Sahitya and Purana”, felt that more and more students will opt for Sanskrit if they find bright career opportunities in India. Bhadreshdas, Gopalaswami and Muralidhara Sharma released nine books translated and published from manuscripts and Vedas on the occasion.