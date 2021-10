TTD to release special entry tokens tomorrow

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD announced on Wednesday evening that it would release online Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets for the month of November and December at 09.00 am on October 22. However, tickets will not be issued for December 8 and December 16.Tickets will not be issued on these days as Tiruchanoor Temple will observe Panchami Thirtham on December 8, while Dhanur Masam will commence at Srivari Temple on December 16. It was further reported that tickets for December 16 will be released after the programmes are finalised at Srivari Temple.