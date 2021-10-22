Andhra Pradesh set to cross 5 crore covid jabs in a week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vaccination against Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh is nearing the five crore-mark. The State is expected to cross the milestone in a week. On Thursday till 8 pm, 3,72,861 vaccine doses were administered.As per statistics from CoWIN, out of the total 4.89 crore Covid jabs administered in the State so far, 3.12 crore were first dose, and 1.77 crore were second.

Among the total number of people vaccinated in the State so far, 2,27,26,744 are men and 2,62,58,188 women. Age-wise, 89,16,211 beneficiaries are over 60 years, 1,77,51,497 between 45 and 60 and 2,23,26,426 belong to 18-44 age group.

As many as 4,18,20,168 Covishield, and 71,12,418 Covaxin doses have been administered so far. Among the 13 districts in the State, East Godavari topped the list with 51,43,330 doses, followed by Guntur with 46,88,748 and Visakhapatnam with 44,96,737, officials said.