CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to expedite works of RBKs, health clinics 

Second phase of Rythu Bharosa and zero-interest crop loans for Kharif 2020 to be released on October 26; Vidya Kanuka to be implemented in November

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to focus on MGNREGS works and take measures for expediting the construction of the village secretariat buildings in Krishna, East Godavari and Kurnool districts, which are found to be lagging behind. Reviewing progress of  various development and welfare programmes with district collectors, SPs and other senior officials as part of the weekly ‘Spandana’ programme on Thursday, the Chief Minister asked the district collectors of Krishna, Kurnool and East Godavari also to focus on completing RBK buildings and YSR Health Clinics.

Officials were also asked to focus on usage of material components in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Anantapur and expedite the construction of Bulk Milk Cooling units. Taking stock of the progress of YSR digital libraries proposed to be set up in villages and provide uninterrupted internet facility and encourage ‘work from home’ concept, he asked the officials to focus on earlier completion of the digital libraries. A total  4,314 digital libraries are being constructed in the first phase and  the collectors of Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam should pay special attention in this regard.

Agriculture 

Reviewing agriculture and allied sectors, he said e-cropping is required for procurement of crops and doing it is the basic function of RBKs and directed the district collectors and Joint collectors to look into the matter.  They were directed to inspect RBKs, when they inspect village secretariats. He emphasised on effective implementation of Continuous Monitoring of Agriculture Prices and Procurement and ensuring remunerative prices to farmers.

“In case prices are found to be disappointing, the JCs and marketing department should intervene immediately,” he said while pointing out that crop insurance, zero interest loans, input subsidy and crop procurement will be done properly only if E-Cropping is carried out effectively.

He stressed the need for regular and mandatory meetings of Agriculture Advisory Committees on the first Friday of every month at the RBK level, on the second Friday at the mandal level and on the third Friday at the district level and added that state-level meeting should be held on the fourth Friday in the presence of Agriculture Secretary. 

Seeds, fertilizers and pesticides of good quality should be distributed through RBKs and asserted that products from the empanelled companies should only be provided. He reminded the officials that the state government gives guarantee to the items given through RBKs. Officials were suggested to rent buildings on a temporary basis to use as warehouses. 

He said to take measures to place banking correspondents in all RBKs and instructed the collectors to monitor their works. He said CCRC cards were issued to tenant farmers and instructed the collectors to ensure they get crop loans and added that officials should be prepared for the Rabi crop season in November. 

Land survey 

The CM said for the first time in 100 years, a comprehensive survey is being carried out to resolve land disputes at the village level under Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku Bhoomi Rakshana scheme. He said the land survey is being conducted in 51 villages as a pilot project and the survey will be completed in another 650 villages by December. The comprehensive land survey will be completed by 2023.  He said records will be updated once the survey is completed and new passbooks will be issued to the owners. 

He said 47.4 lakh people will be benefited through the survey and the beneficiaries will get all kinds of rights over their property and added that the scheme will start on December 21. “In all, 80 per cent of employees in village/ward secretariats are performing well and the remaining should also be encouraged to perform better. Counselling should be given to volunteers on providing better services,” he said. 
Officials were asked to conduct a citizen outreach programme on October 29, 30.

Second phase of Rythu Bharosa and zero interest crop loans for Kharif 2020 will be released on October 26 and directed the officials to make necessary arrangements and added to complete the verification process for Vidya Kanuka, which will be implemented in November.

CM’s directions 

Seeds, fertilizers and pesticides of good quality should be distributed through RBKs 
Citizen outreach programme on October 29, 30
If the volunteers don’t meet standards after counselling, they should be removed. Fill the vacant volunteer posts at the earliest

