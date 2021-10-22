Counselling for pharmacy, engineering to begin iun Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Technical Education has announced the schedule for online admissions (web counselling) for students, who qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET-2021), into engineering and pharmacy courses in the State.

Releasing the admission notification on Thursday, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh told the media that as many as 1,66,460 students appeared for AP EAPCET and of them 1,34,205 had qualified. The total intake into the three streams of engineering, pharmacy and pharm-D are 72,520. In the engineering stream, the total intake is more than 77,000 seats with 6,418 in 25 university colleges, 68,609 in private colleges and 2,330 in private universities.

When it comes to pharmacy, 297 seats are in nine university colleges and 3,318 in 94 private colleges. For Pharm-D course, there are 32 seats in two university colleges and 593 in 54 private colleges. Students attending counselling can pay the processing fee online from October 25 to 30.

A detailed admission notification will be available at the website https://sche.ap.gov.in from Friday.

The Department of Technical Education has set up 25 helplines across the State for the convenience of students. Certificate verification at notified helpline centres will be held from October 26 to 31. Web options can be exercised byregistered candidates from November 1 to 5 and change of options will be allowed on November 6, Suresh explained.

The minister further said seat allotment will be done on November 10 and students can self-report at colleges from November 10 to 15. Classes for engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses will begin from November 15. Students need to carry APEAPCET-2021 rank card, TC’s, study certifcate and other documents for web counselling. The students can contact the the APEAPCET-2021 convener office through convenerapeapcet2021@gmail.com or on phone numbers 8106876345, 8106575234 and 7995865456.