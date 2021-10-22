STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP spokesperson Pattabhi sent to judicial remand till November 2

The police said Pattabhiram was accused in four cases of similar nature which indicates that he has the habit of creating unrest in the society by his provocative speeches.

TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram taken to GGH in Vijayawada on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram, who was arrested on Wednesday night for his alleged unparliamentary remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was remanded to judicial custody till November 2. After taking Pattabhiram into custody amid tense moments from his residence in Vijayawada, the TDP spokesperson was shifted to Totlavalluru police station on Thursday morning. A huge posse of police personnel were deployed in the village. 

In the evening, after conducting the mandatory medical tests at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada, Pattabhiram was produced before a court. Police said they were compelled to arrest Pattabhiram as he is likely to issue further threats and statements. If not arrested, Pattabhi may perpetuate the criminal acts with a view to derive political mileage. Further, the accused is likely to further use intemperate and intimidating language.

Police informed the court that the material collected so far reveals participation of other people too with motive of bringing disrepute to the government officers, particularly police. They said it was a very calculated and well thought-out conspiracy with a motive of creating caste rivalry to create disharmony and public disorder, and it requires investigation. 

The police said Pattabhiram was accused in four cases of similar nature which indicates that he has the habit of creating unrest in the society by his provocative speeches. The court remanded Pattabhiram to judicial custody till November 2. Later, he was shifted to a prison in Machilipatnam.

