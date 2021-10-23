3200 rural women benefit from entrepreneurship programme

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) has proved a boon for Vizianagaram women. Utilising the SVEP, as many as 3,228 women have set up small scale business units for their economic empowerment.

The NRLM is meant to provide sustainable livelihood and self-employment opportunities to rural women through financial aid and training programmes in business management. Under the mission, two clusters have come up at Cheepurupalli and Srungavarapukota in the district to implement the SVEP as a pilot project with a target to make 4,800 women successful entrepreneurs over a period of four years. Under the pilot project, the State government has organised training sessions for women in setting up non-farm livelihood units.

Loans up to Rs 1 lakh will be sanctioned within 48 hours of receiving applications from prospective women entrepreneurs by Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Limited.The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) extends hand-holding support to SVEP beneficiaries, not only in setting up non-farm livelihood units but also in business management.

As many as 3,228 women have set up small business units under the SVEP with a financial aid of Rs 14.17 crore in the two clusters so far. The DRDA has achieved more than 67% of its target by October. Speaking to TNIE, DRDA Project Director Ashok Kumar said, “We have sent a proposal to the government to set up an SVEP cluster at Gajapathinagaram to extend aid to another 2,400 women.” Ambati Santhamma of Gurla said, “I have set up a brick unit with Rs 95,000 received under the SVEP. Now, I am providing employment to other women in my village.”