478 fresh Covid infections emerge in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh continued to register below five hundred new Covid cases and higher recoveries. In the 24-hours ending Friday 9 am, 478 samples returned positive out of the 43,494 tested, taking the State’s tally to 20,62,781. With another six fatalities, the toll went up to 14,333.

According to a press release issued by the State Command Control Room (Covid 19) on Friday evening, 119 infections were reported from East Godavari, making it the only district in the State where the single-day spike in cases was over 100.

Meanwhile, 574 people were reported to have recovered from Covid-19 taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 20,43,050. The number of active cases on Friday stood at 5,398. Krishna and West Godavari districts reported two fatalities, and Chittoor and Nellore one each.