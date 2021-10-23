Adopt best practices for waste disposal, says CM 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing departments concerned to adopt best practices and latest technology in waste disposal, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to prioritise cleanliness in cities, towns and villages.

The CM also instructed the officials to distribute dustbins to households which don’t have them and also said tests to measure water and air pollution be conducted through village clinics to initiate corrective measures if required.

In a review meeting on Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) on Friday, Jagan took stock of the implementation of the initiative. He instructed the officials to ensure the vehicles allotted to grade 2 and 3 nagara panchayats reach the respective authorities at the earliest, and asked the officials to get electric vehicles.

The CM asked the officials to take appropriate measures to prevent trouble, if any, to nearby houses in towns and cities due to garbage transfer stations. He reiterated that garbage should be removed regularly, and clean surroundings must be ensured.

On the occasion, the officials informed the CM that the waste-to-energy plant in Guntur was ready. They added two such plants were coming up in the State. The CM told them to focus on setting up these plants in the proposed areas.

The CM also reviewed the status of public toilets and observed that merely building public toilets is not enough but their maintenance will remain a critical aspect. He added water tanks should be regularly cleaned and directed the officials to take steps to prevent the spread of diseases and maintenance of sewage system.

He instructed the officials to set up sewage treatment plants at required locations and ensure sewage water is not stored at residential locations.He further told the officials to appoint efficient officers in the command control room, which is monitoring the implementation of CLAP programmes and ensure they respond to the grievances immediately and ensure their redressal.

Later, the CM also reviewed the middle-income group (MIG) housing scheme proposed by the government for middle-class families. The officials briefed the CM on the locations identified for development of the layouts.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (MAUD) Y Srilakshmi, Principal Finance Secretary S S Rawat, Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Gopala Krishna Diwedi, and other senior officials were present in the review meeting.